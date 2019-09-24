Mitchell Trubisky: Not a “breakthrough,” but better

Getty Images

It’s possible that a game against Washington is the equivalent of grade inflation.

But after some pretty low marks in his first two games, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will take a passing score.

Via J.J. Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com, the Bears quarterback was encouraged but not over-the-moon about his improved performance against Washington.

He was 25-of-31 for 231 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception last night. That 116.5 rating stands out, since his previous high was 70.0, and he hadn’t thrown a touchdown pass all year. The Bears only had one offensive touchdown as a team in the first two weeks.

“I don’t know if I’d call it a breakthrough yet,” Trubisky said. “We gotta keep getting better and keep growing.”

The test will get tougher next week, with the Vikings rolling in, but it was the kind of positive reinforcement they needed.

“I felt better today,” coach Matt Nagy said. “It still doesn’t feel — it’s still not where it needs to be. But I definitely felt better. We were able to get in a rhythm. And we were getting first downs, and any time you get first downs you can get to the next call on the play sheet. . . . I thought rhythm-wise, it was our best in the three games.”

That’s not saying much, and his late-third quarter interception to Josh Norman was a bit of a head-scratcher.

But with their defense carrying the Bears again, it was enough.