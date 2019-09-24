No sacks in two straight games “definitely a big thing” for Lions offensive line

Getty Images

The Lions didn’t play error-free football in their wins over the Chargers and Eagles the last two weeks, but they were able to avoid enough mistakes to win by three points in each game.

One group has been particularly good at avoiding mistakes the last two weeks. The Lions haven’t given up a sack in either of their wins, which marks the first time since 2011 that a Lions team has gone sack-free for two straight weeks.

Center Frank Ragnow said quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receivers getting open quickly have helped keep the streak going, but he knows it ultimately becomes a feather in the offensive line’s collective cap.

“That’s a big thing for the offensive line,” Ragnow said, via the Detroit Free Press. “You don’t get much stats as an O-linemen, so the no sacks is definitely a big thing. And that’s one thing that I’d say we’re definitely proud of. We don’t want him touched at all. There’s always room to improve there.”

The Lions have never had three straight sack-free games in a season since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. The Chiefs, who have seven sacks through three games, will try to keep them from making history.