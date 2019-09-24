Patriots set new record with 116 regular-season wins this decade

Getty Images

The Patriots aren’t just the team of the decade, they’re the winningest team in any decade.

Sunday’s win over the Jets was the Patriots’ 116th win of the decade of 2010-2019, and that’s a new NFL record for the most regular-season wins in any decade in the history of the league.

The Patriots broke the old record of 115 wins, set by the Colts from 2000 to 2009.

New England already owned the record for most total wins in a decade counting both regular-season and postseason games. That record currently stands at 132 wins this decade. The previous record was also owned by the Patriots, who had 126 combined regular-season and postseason wins from 2000 to 2009.

The Patriots are wrapping up two decades of dominance. And they show no signs of slowing down.