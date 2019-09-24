PFT’s Week Four power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on September 24, 2019, 11:35 AM EDT
Getty Images

1. Patriots (3-0; last week No. 1): The Patriots now have more regular-season wins in one decade than any other team in NFL history. Until the NFL gives out trophies for that achievement, the Patriots won’t care.

2. Chiefs (3-0; No. 2): With Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs may break New England’s new regular-season wins record in the next decade.

3. Cowboys (3-0; No. 3): At this rate, they’ll clinch the division before Halloween.

4. Rams (3-0; No. 4): They’ve helped cure that Super Bowl hangover with some hair of the Dawg.

5. Packers (3-0; No. 7): After drowning his sorrows in scotch last year, Aaron Rodgers is backing to using it as a celebratory beverage.

6. Ravens (2-1; No. 8): They tried to out-Chief the Chiefs, and they failed.

7. Saints (2-1; No. 9): An inevitable future without Drew Brees suddenly doesn’t look quite so dystopian.

8. Vikings (2-1; No. 10): They could have found someone to repeatedly hand the ball to Dalvin Cook for a lot less than $28 million per year.

9. Seahawks (2-1; No. 5): Pete Carroll took a football to the face before the game, and things went downhill from there.

10. Bears (2-1; No. 12): Their foot slipped off the gas pedal after building a 28-0 lead, and a better team would have parlayed that opening into a win.

11. Colts (2-1; No. 13): Could they actually be better without Andrew Luck?

12. Bills (3-0; No. 16): With Tom Brady coming to town, it’s time for the annual run on one specific piece of merchandise at the local adult novelty shops.

13. 49ers (3-0; No. 17): A special season includes plenty of pretty wins and a few ugly ones, too.

14. Texans (2-1; No. 20): Yeah, they mortgaged their future. But they still have plenty of cash on hand right now.

15. Chargers (1-2; No. 11): No team can expect to keep winning three out of every four close games.

16. Jaguars (1-2; No. 21): Jalen Ramsey really was sick. He really was. Really.

17. Titans (1-2; No. 14): The consistent inconsistency of Marcus Mariota continues.

18. Browns (1-2; No. 15): Last year, it was the Vikings; this year, the Browns are the champions of failing to properly reel in outside expectations before the season begins.

19. Lions (2-0-1; No. 22): With the Chiefs coming to town, we’re about to find out how good this team really is.

20. Eagles (1-2; No. 6): My NFC preseason Super Bowl representative has plenty of work to do, starting Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

21. Falcons (1-2; No. 19): At this rate, Matt Ryan will be in 2020 the next former MVP working with an offensive-minded head coach only a few years older than him.

22. Raiders (1-2; No. 23): The autumn wind is another double-digit loss.

23. Steelers (0-3; No. 18): At least the Penguins will start playing again soon.

24. Panthers (1-2; No. 27): Cam Newton will get all the time he needs to get healthy, as long as Kyle Allen keeps playing like this.

25. Giants (1-2; No. 31): On Sunday, Danny Dimes may have the Washington defense dropping another deuce.

26. Broncos (0-3; No. 24): No wins, no sacks, and no real chance to avoid a third straight losing season.

27. Buccaneers (1-2; No. 25): #DelayofGameGate is making Buccaneers’ fans reconsider their position on Bruce Arians.

28. Bengals (0-3; No. 26): The Bengals and Steelers used to play for dominance of the AFC North; they’ll now be playing for exclusive ownership of the basement.

29. Cardinals (0-2-1; No. 28): Againdt the Panthers, the average gain per passing attempt was roughly two Kyler Murrays.

30. Jets (0-3; No. 29): Their extreme confidence seems increasingly misplaced.

31. Washington (0-3; No. 30): If this team ever changes its logo, the new one should be a guy stirring Gatorade with a stack of cups in a clear plastic sleeve.

32. Dolphins (0-3; No. 32): Even when they don’t play all that poorly, they still lose by 25.

Permalink 35 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

35 responses to “PFT’s Week Four power rankings

  2. Overrate the Bears much? Defense is great but Trubisky and gimmick offense is not….except when playing garbage teams.

  3. STEELER FANS – Still hanging onto the “non-losing” season schtick??? Tomlin teams have underperformed for 6 seasons now. I guess 10 first round draft picks on defense isn’t enough talent. At what point do the coaches take heat or blame. I’m tired of the lack of disciplined, poor tackling, lack of game plan, and awful clock management. It’s like when “plan A” fails, Tomlin has no idea what to do.

  5. Chiefs better start winning soon and often…because this love affair for the team and from their fans is toxic…it’s been a long time since they did anything yet you’re talking about them breaking a record for being the most dominant team in any decade ever…

    Slow down….lets see them win 1 first.

  6. Hmmm…. I think the 14 spot drop for the Eagles is a little harsh.

    With Nelson Agholor as the “#1” receiver they were in the game till the end.. If they had just one receiver between Jeffery & Jackson they would have beaten the Loins.

  8. As a Niners fan, I know I am biased. But I have no idea how you can have Seattle ranked above SF. They have 2 common opponents and the Niners played better against both. Seattle beat Cincy by 1 at home and the Niners blew them out by 24 on the road. Niners did everything they could to shoot themselves in the foot vs the Steelers and they still beat them by more than Seattle. If I’m not mistaken, Seattle was down to the Saints by a score of 33-14 with 3 minutes left in the 4th and the Saints were playing with a backup QB. Niners also have a better record.

  9. Eagles at 20 is RIDICULOUS!! Could easily be 3-0 if not for all the injuries. Not saying they’re top 10 but to put them at 20 is a joke. Jags, Titans, Browns and Lions all better than them? PLEASE!!!
    And the Bears at 10? Granted, their defense looks great but their offense is going nowhere with Trubisky at QB. And without a franchise QB you’re not winning anything in this league.

  12. 12strikes says:
    September 24, 2019 at 11:47 am
    Hmmm…. I think the 14 spot drop for the Eagles is a little harsh.

    With Nelson Agholor as the “#1” receiver they were in the game till the end.. If they had just one receiver between Jeffery & Jackson they would have beaten the Loins.

    ****************************************
    If’s don’t win football games in the NFL. Face it, the Lions beat the Eagles in the first half and the Eagles couldn’t over come it. Don’t play the woulda, coulda, shoulda game…it makes you look desperate.

  16. TrubiskyIsGarbageAndTheBearsShouldHaveDraftedMahommes says:
    September 24, 2019 at 11:42 am

    Overrate the Bears much? Defense is great but Trubisky and gimmick offense is not….except when playing garbage teams.

    _____________________

    That Bears sweep still swinging huh? You played AZ and couldn’t bring home the win, you played a banged up SD and Philly team and squeaked by.

    Also you got swept by Chase Daniel and Mitch Trubisky HANDEDLY last year and you have the nerve to call out Trubisky after watching Stafford for 11 years with ZERO playoff wins!

    LoLions!!!! Get this guy some more salt!

  17. is this a joke? the vikings at 8? This hand the ball of to Cook 50 times a game is not going to work. I can’t believe how people just jump all over the vikings every year.

    they will win 7 to 9 games this year.

  18. Knee jerk: You totally dissed MY TEAM. Then I look at who is ahead of them and…ok, that sounds about right.

  21. As a Redskins fan, I think we’re ranked too high. The team has talent but cannot execute and I highly doubt they’ll be able to string together 4 good quarters of football. We might beat Miami, but at the end of the year they’re going to have a lot more to show for losing so many games.

  24. 8. Vikings (2-1; No. 10): They could have found someone to repeatedly hand the ball to Dalvin Cook for a lot less than $28 million per year.
    __________

    That’s true, but the alternative was Case Keenum. Did you see his five turnovers last night?

  26. 10. Bears (2-1; No. 12): Their foot slipped off the gas pedal after building a 28-0 lead, and a better team would have parlayed that opening into a win.
    __________

    Given that only three teams have ever come back from at least 28 points down in the 100-year history of the NFL, it’s highly unlikely that any team would have parlayed that opening into a win.

  27. Seahawks need to atleast be below the Clara Clowns. I would put Seattle at 18, they should have lost by 20 at home to the Saints but NO went into prevent and let Wilson rack up 250 yards in garbage time. Sean Payton so thoroughly out coached Pete Carroll, it was like a division II college coach against Nick Saban.

  29. A Frisco Fan’s power ranking for week 4

    1. Patriots 2. LAmbs 3. Chiefs 4. Packers 5. 49ers 6. Cowboys 7.Ravens 8. Saints 9. Vikings 10. Texans 11. Lions 12. Bears 13. Colts 14. Bills 15. SeaDorks 16. Chargers 17. Eagles 18. Bucs 19. Browns 20. Titans 21. Falcons 22. Jaguars 23. Panthers 24. Giants 25. Raiders 26. Cardinals 27. Steelers 28. Bengals 29. Broncos 30. Redskins 31. Jets 32. Dolphins

  30. I wonder how far the Saints will drop after this Sundays smackdown by the Cowboys.
    ============================
    Hopefully the refs won’t have the Cowboys backs like last years contest and they still only won 13-10

  31. 19. Lions (2-0-1; No. 22): With the Chiefs coming to town, we’re about to find out how good this team really is.
    _____________

    In Week 2, they beat your 10th-ranked team. In Week 3, they beat your 6th-ranked team. I think we’ve found out how good this team really is, and it should be higher than 19.

  32. 49ers ranked 13, even though they are 3-0 and they are ranked below the 2-1 Sea Dorks? That must be a joke. ROTFL.

  34. californianewton says:
    September 24, 2019 at 12:09 pm
    A Frisco Fan’s power ranking for week 4

    1. Patriots 2. LAmbs 3. Chiefs 4. Packers 5. 49ers 6. Cowboys 7.Ravens 8. Saints 9. Vikings 10. Texans 11. Lions 12. Bears 13. Colts 14. Bills 15. SeaDorks 16. Chargers 17. Eagles 18. Bucs 19. Browns 20. Titans 21. Falcons 22. Jaguars 23. Panthers 24. Giants 25. Raiders 26. Cardinals 27. Steelers 28. Bengals 29. Broncos 30. Redskins 31. Jets 32. Dolphins
    ………………………………………………………..
    Right now, at this very moment…this is actually a solid ranking list. I stand corrected in my blue and green distorted glasses and admit the Seahawks are definitely the 3rd best team within their own division.

  35. 5. Packers (3-0; No. 7): After drowning his sorrows in scotch last year, Aaron Rodgers is backing to using it as a celebratory beverage.
    _________

    And he won’t stop talking about it, like we’re all supposed to be impressed that he likes scotch. Someone should tell him they don’t drink scotch in Wisconsin. It’s either PBR or paint thinner, whichever is handy.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!