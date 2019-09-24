Report: Cam Newton has Lisfranc injury

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton‘s foot injury has already forced him to miss one game and will force him to miss at least one more. And it may be several more beyond that.

Newton has a Lisfranc injury to his foot, according to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. That’s an injury that often requires season-ending surgery, but the report says that’s not expected for Newton.

Still, the Lisfranc injury is generally serious enough that it requires multiple weeks to heal. It seems unlikely that Newton would be back before the Panthers’ Week Seven bye.

With Newton out, Kyle Allen remains the Panthers’ starting quarterback. The only good news for the Panthers is that Allen played very well in Week Three — better, in fact, than Newton played in the first two games of this season. Newton’s long absence may not be the death knell for the Panthers’ season that it would have seemed, but it’s still discouraging that he’s dealing with a serious injury for the second consecutive season.