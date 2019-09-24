Report: Cam Newton has Lisfranc injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 24, 2019, 11:14 AM EDT
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton‘s foot injury has already forced him to miss one game and will force him to miss at least one more. And it may be several more beyond that.

Newton has a Lisfranc injury to his foot, according to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. That’s an injury that often requires season-ending surgery, but the report says that’s not expected for Newton.

Still, the Lisfranc injury is generally serious enough that it requires multiple weeks to heal. It seems unlikely that Newton would be back before the Panthers’ Week Seven bye.

With Newton out, Kyle Allen remains the Panthers’ starting quarterback. The only good news for the Panthers is that Allen played very well in Week Three — better, in fact, than Newton played in the first two games of this season. Newton’s long absence may not be the death knell for the Panthers’ season that it would have seemed, but it’s still discouraging that he’s dealing with a serious injury for the second consecutive season.

19 responses to "Report: Cam Newton has Lisfranc injury

  2. The non-surgical treatment is typically 6 weeks in a cast with the person not being allowed to put any weight on the foot. If that’s the route they’re taking they might as well put him on IR.

  5. He was trying to be a hero against the Patriots defense in the preseason and paid a price. It seems like ever since he was criticized for not diving for the loose ball in the SB he has been trying to prove he has heart and gets injured in the process. I hope he gets better soon but it maybe a career for him.

  6. Naw, he’s “Superman”. See him on the field in 2 weeks. Behind the scenes, team “doctors” pump him full of icantfeelmyfoot and he must give it a full go. Afterwards, more addicting “pain management” is the cure-all. Nothing wrong with this picture, right?!? SMH.

  7. I think Strahan missed 7 games with that injury, which is the range of the 6-8 it’s supposed to be. Panthers won’t be in any playoff race so he’s either done for the season or done.

    His signing bonus is paid and all that is left is next years 18.6 mil which I’m sure is guaranteed only with an injury. So why would they play him again this year when there are no playoff hopes and next year is a walk year, that is only injury guaranteed? 18.6 mil goes a long way to rebuild if you have a good young QB. I think he’s done.

    Allen was the top rated QB coming out of HS but then so was CLausen. I can see the talent with Allen. Not so much with Clausen. Never understood the hype or the spot he was drafted. It’s obvious why Allen was not drafted but he believed in himself. Nice gamble.

    Maybe the future has arrived in NC.

  8. Wow, I though the foot injury wasn’t as bad as the shoulder that hasn’t fully recovered. Unless it is. Just shut down Cam for the season, no need to rush him back. Kyle Allen looked pretty good.

  9. Having watched the entirety of the Panthers-Cards game on Sunday, Kyle Allen looked more possessed, more accurate, and displayed better decision making over anything Newton has offered over the past two seasons. It was shocking.

    This plainly looked like addition by subtraction. IR is calling….

  14. Is the Cam Newton Era over?

    Kind of a mixed bag, pros and cons, happy and sad thing.

    He was an entertaining and unique character. The NFL will be different without him. Not sure if it’s better or worse. Depends on how you look at it.

  15. remember this Patrick Mahomes…this will be you someday if you don’t take care of yourself. Go see TB12 LOL

  16. This will be a great opportunity for the Panthers to see if Kyle is the future or if it’s somewhere else. Go Panthers! Keep Pounding!

  18. Newton is toast. If I were Carolina, keep him on the sideline all year as to not expose anymore how much he sucks. Try to trade him…maybe like TB (I know it’s within the division, but be bold), or Cincy

  patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    September 24, 2019 at 11:27 am
    LOL, yeah sure. Whatever you say Jets fan.

