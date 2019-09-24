Report: David Tepper asks Charlotte to pay for MLS stadium

AP

David Tepper is the richest single owner in the NFL. David Tepper wants an MLS team, so he could be the richest single owner there.

David Tepper asked the city of Charlotte for a few hundred million to build a stadium.

According to David Hodges and Nick Ochsner of WBTV, Tepper’s representatives of the Panthers owner asked the City Council during a closed session Monday night for between $100 million and $200 million in city funds to help build a standalone soccer stadium.

MLS isn’t wild about playing in retrofitted football buildings, the rampant success in Atlanta aside.

The sources told WBTV the Council didn’t vote on the proposal, but did give approval for city staff to explore options to fund the project.

Tepper has also floated the idea of a new retractable roof football stadium, either a new building or a roof over Bank of America Stadium. When that happens, you can bet he’ll ask for some of that good old-fashioned “public-private partnership” money for that project too.

UPDATE 2:24 p.m. ET: According to Joe Bruno of WSOC, the request was for renovations to Bank of America Stadium for soccer purposes rather than a new building. Still.