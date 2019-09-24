Sam Darnold: Jets are going to go on a little run here

Getty Images

Quarterback Sam Darnold hasn’t been cleared for a full return to football activities after a bout with mononucleosis, but is doing cardio work and expects a green light in time to play against the Eagles in Week Five.

Darnold also expects his return to action to coincide with a positive turn for the team as a whole. Darnold believes that the 0-3 team is going to get a taste of winning once he’s back in the lineup.

“We’re going to go on a little run here,” Darnold said, via the New York Post. “It’s going to be fun, but it’s going to take a lot of work. I know a lot of the guys on the team are willing to put in that work.”

Anyone who has seen the Jets’ three losses in the first three weeks can tell that the team’s issues go beyond missing Darnold for the last two weeks, but having a competent offense would be a big step in the right direction. Once Darnold gets a thumbs up from doctors, that hope will become a realistic one for the Jets.