Saquon Barkley getting second opinion on ankle tomorrow

The Giants know they’re going to be without running back Saquon Barkley for an extended amount of time.

Now, it’s time to find out how much.

According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Barkley is getting a second opinion from noted foot-and-ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson on Wednesday.

He has already met with Giants team consultant Dr. Martin O’Malley, after suffering a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers.

The expectation is that he’d miss up to two months, though he once came back after two weeks from what was diagnosed a high ankle sprain during his freshman year at Penn State.