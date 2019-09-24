Seahawks trading Nick Vannett to Steelers

Getty Images

Steelers tight end Vance McDonald was seen wearing a sling Tuesday.

Now, Pittsburgh is trading for a tight end.

The Steelers are finalizing a deal for Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Pittsburgh gave up a fifth-round pick in 2020, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL.

Vannett, 26, has four catches for 38 yards and a touchdown this season.

He has spent his entire career with the Seahawks since they drafted him in the third round in 2016. Vannett has 48 career catches for 463 yards and four touchdowns.