Tarik Cohen accidentally exposes Kyle Long

If we learned nothing else from Antonio Brown, it’s that live locker room social media broadcasts are a terrible idea.

Because Tarik Cohen left nothing to the imagination when it comes to Kyle Long.

Via Jeremy Layton of the New York Post, the Bears running back went on Instagram Live after last night’s win over Washington, propping his phone on the floor so we could see all 5-foot-6 of him.

Unfortunately, you could also see every inch of Long changing in the background, with a solid 10 seconds of full frontal nudity.

Cohen quickly pulled the video down, so thankfully that takes care of that, since things deleted from social media never reappear on the internet. And fortunately, he didn’t get any footage of any of the other Nicks walking around the locker room (like nose tackle Williams or linebacker Kwiatkoski, what did you think I meant?).