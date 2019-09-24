Terry McLaurin off to a unique start in NFL history

Getty Images

Washington looks like it found a special player when it selected former Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin in the third round of the NFL draft.

McLaurin had another big game on Monday night, and he has now done something no other player in NFL history has done before: He’s caught at least five passes, and scored a touchdown, in his first three career games.

Although 11 receivers were drafted ahead of him, McLaurin is leading all rookies with 16 catches, and leading all rookies with three receiving touchdowns. His 257 receiving yards are second only to Ravens receiver Marquise Brown, who has 282.

In an 0-3 season, McLaurin is one of the few bright spots in Washington.