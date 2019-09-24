Thomas Davis: Chargers are much better than our record indicates

Getty Images

The Chargers outlasted the Colts in overtime in Week One despite not playing all that well, but their sloppy play caught up with them in losses to the Lions and Texans the last two weeks.

One of the team’s veteran leaders is urging the team to use those results as a warning without getting too down about the way things have played out. Linebacker Thomas Davis sounded those notes while saying that the Chargers have the ability to send their season in a better direction.

“We’re still a good football team,” Davis said, via the Los Angeles Times. “We’re much better than our record indicates. But, at the end of the day, you are what your record says you are. So, we’ve got to come in tomorrow, we’ve got to watch the film and we’ve got to correct these mistakes. We can’t allow it to keep happening.”

The upcoming schedule would seem to offer the Chargers a chance to improve their spot in the standings. They play the 0-3 Dolphins in Miami this weekend and then host the winless Broncos and Steelers in a three-week run of games that should see the Chargers as heavy favorites.