Vikings bring back Laquon Treadwell

The Vikings will be without wide receiver Chad Beebe for a while due to torn ankle ligaments and that means they only have three healthy wideouts currently on the 53-man roster.

They’re set to make a move to bring that number to four and the player who will be added to the roster is a familiar name in Minnesota. ESPN reports that the team is signing Laquon Treadwell.

Treadwell was a 2016 first-round pick by the Vikings and spent the last three years with the team before being released this summer. He was let go despite having his salary guaranteed for the 2019 season, so the Vikings were already paying him and will now try to get something for that money.

If history is a guide, they won’t be getting much. Treadwell only caught 56 passes over the last three seasons and the Vikings have thrown the fewest passes in the league through three games.