Vikings sign Marcus Sherels

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell isn’t the only player returning to the Vikings on Tuesday.

When the team announced the previously reported signing of Treadwell on Tuesday afternoon, they also announced that they have signed cornerback Marcus Sherels.

Sherels signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2010 and remained with the team through last season. He signed with the Saints in March and was released after being placed on injured reserve in late August.

Sherels holds a handful of franchise records for punt returns and he may be back in that role. Wide receiver Chad Beebe has been handling that job, but he went on injured reserve Tuesday after tearing ligaments in his ankle.

The Vikings also waived linebacker Devante Downs to create room for the returning players.

  1. The Laquon Treadwell signing is a mystery to me. Here you have a guy who struggles to create separation and you have a QB who struggles to throw the ball consistently. Two wrongs do not make a right.

  5. Is the Vikings Special Teams coach Moron Maalouf going to comment on this move?

    Is Moron Maalouf allowed in the media room? Can someone please check for a pulse on Maalouf?

  6. @bobthebillsfan: Treadwell knows the playbook, can block in a run heavy offense, and play special teams. When you need an immediate 3-4th WR, this signing does make sense. Who would you sign? Anybody that can get separation, make plays down the field, and would make any difference is already on a team. Those guys are called first string starters.

  9. Sign whoever you want. It’s impossible to run on this Bears team so Dalvin Cook isn’t making a difference. Which means Cousins has to throw against that defense, and we all saw how that turned out (twice)

    Not to mention they were already paying his salary so he’s essentially free.

    I have to ask — Why the animosity towards the Vikings special teams coordinator? Is it just hatred of all things Vikings and he was next on the checklist? This is a new level of obsession.

    I’m beginning to see why they have such cap problems over there in Minnesota.

  16. Glad to hear that Sherels is back. He is like when Hester was for the bears. He will be huge for punt returns for the Vikings. Hope he gets a chance at kick offs.

