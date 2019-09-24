Vikings WR Chad Beebe has torn ligaments in ankle

Getty Images

The Vikings haven’t been throwing the ball much so far this season, which may make the loss of their No. 3 wide receiver less painful than it might be under other circumstances.

Chad Beebe is also the team’s punt returner, however, and that means there will be some shuffling to do even if they remain 32nd in pass attempts.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Beebe has torn ligaments in his ankle. He’s not expected to have surgery at the moment, but that course of action will be re-evaluated in a week.

Beebe has two catches for 70 yards and seven punt returns for 46 yards through the first three weeks of the season.

The injury leaves the Vikings with three healthy receivers in Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Olabisi Johnson. Johnson and Ameer Abdullah could step in to take over Beebe’s returner duties.