Antonio Brown gives testimony in lawsuit brought by Miami landlord

Getty Images

Antonio Brown currently is unemployed, but he’s still keeping busy.

Via Yahoo Sports, Brown was questioned earlier this week in a lawsuit filed by the Miami landlord that rented Brown a fourteenth-floor apartment that included a balcony from which he allegedly threw furniture.

Brown’s furniture toss apparently came during a fit of rage sparked by the theft of $80,000 and a handgun from the apartment. Brown allegedly inflicted other damage to the apartment, and the landlord seeks compensation for the harm to the unit and the lost revenue arising from the inability to rent the apartment while repairs were made.

Brown has settled a lawsuit filed by someone who was nearly hit by the flying furniture. WVSN has video of what appears to be furniture landing in a pool.

He has far bigger problems right now, as it relates to his ongoing ability to play in the NFL. The absence of revenue coupled with the presence of potentially significant legal expenses could make a bad situation much worse.