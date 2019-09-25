Baker Mayfield: Rex Ryan isn’t coaching right now for a reason

Getty Images

The spit for spat continues in Cleveland after ESPN analyst Rex Ryan called Baker Mayfield “overrated as hell.”

First, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Ryan’s evaluation of Mayfield as one-read quarterback is “asinine.” Then, Mayfield got his say.

“Whatever,” Mayfield said Wednesday, via video from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I mean, in the wise words of Freddie Kitchens, if you don’t wear orange and brown, you don’t matter, and Rex Ryan doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason. So it’s OK.”

Ryan questioned Mayfield’s abilities in a Monday segment.

“I don’t get it,” Ryan said. “I’d love to be an offensive coordinator here. I have Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and there’s Baker Mayfield. Yeah, I know he’s overrated as hell. . . . Look, I bought into the dang hype. I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah!’ But not to the point where everyone’s saying he’s going to be the league MVP. . . . Here’s a guy right now that’s a one-read guy, and then he’s going to improvise. He’s gotta realize that you are one of the slowest guys on that field when you take off with it. The ball’s not coming out in rhythm. He’s staring down guys, and you’re not that accurate down the field.”

Mayfield’s 70.3 passer rating ranks 40th in the NFL. Yes, 40th among 32 teams. He is below the likes of Luke Falk and Josh McCown. Mayfield has three touchdowns and five interceptions.