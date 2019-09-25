Bengals sign Greg Mabin off of practice squad

Getty Images

The Bengals have added a new cornerback to the active roster.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have promoted Greg Mabin from their practice squad. The move comes a day after Mabin was signed to the practice squad.

Mabin was placed on injured reserve by the 49ers in mid-August and released from that list 10 days later. He had 16 tackles and a forced fumble while appearing in 13 games for the Niners last season. Mabin also played six games for the 49ers one game for the Bills in 2017.

The Bengals opened a roster spot for Mabin by waiving guard Keaton Sutherland. He played three special teams snaps for the team this year.