Bryce Callahan set to miss at least another month with foot injury

The Broncos signed cornerback Bryce Callahan as a free agent this offseason, but they’ve yet to see any return on their investment.

It looks like it is going to be some time before that changes.

Callahan missed the end of last season with a broken left foot and has not been on the field much since having that foot stepped on during a training camp practice in late July. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Callahan will have a “non-surgical procedure” on his foot in hopes of correcting the problem once and for all.

Klis adds that it will be at least four weeks before Callahan will be able to play. The Broncos face the Jaguars, Chargers and Titans on the next three Sundays and then will face the Chiefs on Thursday, October 17. Isaac Yiadom and De’Vante Bausby have joined Chris Harris and Kareem Jackson at cornerback with Callahan out of the picture.