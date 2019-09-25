Calais Campbell is the AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Jaguars defense made life miserable for Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota last Thursday night and defensive lineman Calais Campbell had a big hand in the effort.

Campbell was credited with three of Jacksonville’s nine sacks in the 20-7 win over their AFC South rivals. Campbell also ended the night with seven tackles, four tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.

All of that work was recognized by the NFL on Wednesday when the league named him the AFC defensive player of the week. It’s the third time Campbell has been named the winner of weekly defensive honors and the second time that he’s done it as a member of the Jaguars.

The three sacks were the first of the season for Campbell, who will try to add to that total in Denver this Sunday.