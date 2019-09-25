Cam Heyward: We have to be perfect in everything we do

Getty Images

Defensive end Cam Heyward knows what the Steelers can’t do after starting the season with three straight losses.

Heyward said there have been “mistakes everywhere” in those losses, so no one should be pointing fingers of blame for what’s gone wrong. If anyone does go that route, Heyward said he’ll “break their finger” but he’d prefer everyone just focus on what’s ahead of them against the Bengals rather than what’s happened in the past.

“We just have to get this ‘W’,” Heyward said, via the team’s website. “That”s all it comes down to. I don’t care how it gets done, it has to get done. Our execution has to be flawless from here on out. Our room for error is out the window. We have to be perfect in everything we do, especially in practice. It’s my job to keep us accountable. It’s my job to keep guys ready for the opportunity. Both teams are 0-3 but one team is going to be 1-3 after this game.”

The game against the Bengals takes place at the same time that the Browns play the Ravens in the first set of divisional games for all the AFC North teams. The Steelers will move on to face Baltimore the next week and Heyward says “the road is right in front of us” to turn things in a better direction after a dismal start to the year.