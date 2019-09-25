Cardinals signing Chris Banjo

Getty Images

The Cardinals are adding a veteran special teams performer to their roster this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is signing safety Chris Banjo. Banjo visited with the team on Tuesday.

Banjo spent the last three seasons with the Saints and appeared in every one of their games over the last two years. He only played 86 defensive snaps in those games, but did manage to intercept three passes. Banjo saw much more extensive time in the kicking game for New Orleans and recorded 22 tackles and a forced fumble before parting ways with the Saints.

That was also the case during Banjo’s time in Green Bay, so it stands to reason that the Cardinals are bringing him to the team to help those units in the weeks to come.