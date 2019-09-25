Chargers need someone other than Keenan Allen to step up

Getty Images

The Chargers love what they’re getting from Keenan Allen.

It would be lovely if someone would join him.

Via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is obviously concerned about the lack of non-Allen production from his team.

“We’re going to need everyone,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “We’re 1-2 right now. We need everybody in that receiving group to step up and make plays, not just Keenan. As they step up, we’ll spread the ball around.”

Allen has 29 catches for 404 yards and three touchdowns this season, nearly twice the receiving numbers of anyone else on the team (Austin Ekeler‘s next with 19 catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns, and no other player on the roster has double-digit catches).

Of course, the injury absence of tight end Hunter Henry and the contractual standoff with running back Melvin Gordon aren’t helping, as the Chargers desperately need someone else to make a play.

“Us outside the box, we all need to step up,” Ekeler said. “We can’t win games with just one guy making plays. . . . I feel like we have the guys to do that. We’ve shown that we have the guys to do that. We gotta show it again this year.”

They can start any moment now, and playing the Dolphins should give them the opportunity to get some things right.