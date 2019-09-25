Damarious Randall disputes he had a concussion

Getty Images

Call it the curious case of Damarious Randall. . . .

The Browns safety missed the past two games with what the team called a concussion. Coach Freddie Kitchens announced Wednesday that doctors cleared Randall from concussion protocol, and Randall returned to practice as a full participant.

Randall made clear during his media access Wednesday that he doesn’t believe he had a concussion.

“No comment,’’ Randall said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, before commenting. “I was just placed in concussion protocol on Friday before the Jets game. I just went in protocol then.’’

Randall was vague, declining to provide details. He showed up to work on the Friday before the Jets game in Week Two and was placed in protocol.

“The symptoms was concussion protocol, I guess,’’ Randall said. “I was placed in protocol, and that’s really all I’ve got to say about it.’’

Randall added that he has had only “one [concussion] in my life.” Randall wasn’t talking about this one but presumably the one he had in a preseason game in 2017 that kept him sidelined 12 days.