Damien Williams remains out of practice for Chiefs

Getty Images

Running back Damien Williams didn’t practice at all last week because of a knee injury and the status quo has remained in place to kick off this practice week.

Williams remained on the sideline for Wednesday’s practice, which may leave him on track to miss his second straight game this Sunday. The Chiefs will be in Detroit to face the Lions.

LeSean McCoy, Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson handled the running back duties against the Ravens with Williams out of the picture. McCoy played after missing practice time with an ankle injury, but didn’t see the ball after scoring on a 14-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes.

Darrel Williams saw the most snaps and finished the game with nine carries for 62 yards and five catches for 47 yards.