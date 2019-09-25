Daniel Jones named NFC offensive player of the week

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 25, 2019, 8:39 AM EDT
The Daniel Jones era started with a bang.

Jones led the Giants to a win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, and now he’s been named the NFC offensive player of the week.

The Giants’ sixth overall draft pick and franchise quarterback of the future, Jones completed 23 of 36 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns, and he also ran for two touchdowns, including the game-winning score in the final minute.

The start of the Jones era is also the end of the Eli Manning era, and Manning hasn’t won the award since Week 14 of the 2015 season. It’s been a long time since the Giants had a great performance from their quarterback, but that’s what they got in Jones’ first start.

5 responses to "Daniel Jones named NFC offensive player of the week

  2. He definitely put that team on his back. As a fan that was at the game I have to say, not only does this kid got wheels (clocked at 19mph) he has a gun as well. It was a breath of fresh air watching him play.

  3. Glad Jones playing now and excited about what the future may hold with him. That being said, everyone needs to stop with the subtle jabs at Eli. In this three paragraph article, the last paragraph is just a jab at Eli. What’s the point? He’s no longer starting.

  5. Quite the debut for the youngster, and well deserved recognition. No dissing Eli regarding the QB change Eli’s contributions to the success of this franchise through the years should be undisputed. However,the future for the Giants has to be now. Their franchise back is in place and Barkley and Jones can develop together once Saquon gets back to action. It may have been only one game but given Jones’ play making abilities and the leadership he displayed since becoming a Giant I would hazard to guess his, and the Giants futures are looking up.

