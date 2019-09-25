Daniel Jones named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Daniel Jones era started with a bang.

Jones led the Giants to a win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, and now he’s been named the NFC offensive player of the week.

The Giants’ sixth overall draft pick and franchise quarterback of the future, Jones completed 23 of 36 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns, and he also ran for two touchdowns, including the game-winning score in the final minute.

The start of the Jones era is also the end of the Eli Manning era, and Manning hasn’t won the award since Week 14 of the 2015 season. It’s been a long time since the Giants had a great performance from their quarterback, but that’s what they got in Jones’ first start.