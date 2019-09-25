Daniel Jones: There’s a whole lot I need to clean up

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones led a comeback from 18 points down against the Buccaneers last Sunday and was named the NFC’s offensive player of the week on Wednesday, so it would be easy to think that everything went as well as hoped during his first NFL start.

Jones doesn’t see things that way, however. He lost a pair of fumbles during the loss and said at a Wednesday press conference that ball security is the first thing he needs to improve as he moves forward in his rookie season. He added that it isn’t the only area in need of polish.

“Yeah, it’s extremely important,” Jones said. “I think, like I said, there is a whole lot that I need to clean up to do better. I’ll focus on that, I’ll lock in on those things this week and hopefully play better on Sunday. I’m looking forward to that.”

The Giants would love to see Jones play even better than he did against Tampa and another win would give this season a much different outlook than the one that was in place at this time last week.