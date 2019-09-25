Danny Amendola, Mike Daniels out of practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Lions came into the week with some injury questions on defense and they added one in their wide receiving corps on Wednesday.

Danny Amendola did not take part in Wednesday’s practice. The team lists Amendola with a chest injury.

Amendola had four catches for 37 yards in last Sunday’s win over the Eagles after being shut out in Week Two. He opened the year with seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive tackle Mike Daniels was the only other Lions player out of practice. He had a protective boot on his foot after last Sunday’s game.

Cornerback Darius Slay hurt his hamstring in that game. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice along with cornerback Rashaan Melvin (knee) and defensive end Da'shawn Hand (elbow).