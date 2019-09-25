Darius Leonard, T.Y. Hilton not practicing for Colts

Getty Images

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said on Tuesday that his injured quad is feeling better than it did when he was forced out of last Sunday’s win over the Falcons, but it’s not feeling well enough for Hilton to be on the practice field.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said at a Wednesday press conference that Hilton will not be doing on-field work with the rest of the team as they prepare to face the Raiders in Week Four. Hilton was troubled by the quad injury last week and then wound up aggravating the injury once he took the field against Atlanta.

In addition to Hilton, the Colts are also going to practice without linebacker Darius Leonard. Leonard suffered a concussion in Week Two and remains in the concussion protocol as this week’s work gets underway.

The nature of concussions makes it impossible to know if Leonard will be able to get cleared in time for this weekend. Hilton called himself day-to-day, but last weekend’s aggravation may push the Colts to take a more cautious approach this week.