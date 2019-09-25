Delanie Walker: Today’s players don’t like getting called out

Getty Images

Titans tight end Delanie Walker is, at 35, the second-oldest player on the team. And he notices some major differences between the generation of young players now and the players who were there when he entered the league.

Walker said that the 1-2 Titans aren’t reacting to their disappointing start the way they would have when he was a young player.

“When I came in the league in 2006, I know that’s a long time ago, the atmosphere was a lot different,” Walker said. “We were 1-2, there would be some pissed-off guys walking around here, calling guys out, team meeting without the coaches. But today’s football? It’s a lot different. A lot of guys can’t take that. A lot of guys don’t want to be called out. They want to fight, they want to be traded. That’s pretty much where we’re going with this game. You can see the rule changes and everything, it’s just different.”

Walker wasn’t casting aspersions on younger players, simply pointing out the way the game (and the world) has changed.

“I really don’t know if it’s a good thing. I’m not sure. I know what worked when I came in the league,” he said.

Much has changed since Walker entered the league.