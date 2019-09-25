Deshaun Watson named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Texans are beginning to protect Deshaun Watson a little better (everything’s relative), and the results are showing.

Watson was named AFC offensive player of the week, for his role in leading the Texans to a road win over the Chargers.

Watson completed 25-of-34 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns in the game. He also led them to 20 unanswered points in the second half to come back from a 17-7 halftime deficit.

Perhaps most importantly, he was sacked just twice, and no longer leads the league in that category. Keeping him upright might allow him to rack up even more awards.