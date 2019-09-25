Devin Singletary still not practicing

Getty Images

Bills running back Devin Singletary remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Singletary, the rookie who played very well in limited action in the first two games of the season but missed Week Three, is not practicing today.

The Bills would love to get Singletary back on the field this week against the Patriots, as he was a big-play threat in his first two NFL games, with 10 carries for 127 yards, a whopping 12.7-yard average. But he may have to miss Sunday against the Patriots as well.

T.J. Yeldon took Singletary’s place in the offense last week and will likely do so again if Singletary can’t go this week.