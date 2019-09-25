Dolphins guard Danny Isidora to IR, needs surgery

Getty Images

Man, if the Dolphins keep absorbing injury hits like this, it might complicate their ability to be competitive.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, starting right guard Danny Isidora is headed to injured reserve.

Isidora needs surgery to repair a foot injury, and while he’d be eligible to return in Week 11, it doesn’t appear that’s a realistic possibility.

Isidora started the first three games of the season, after he was acquired in a trade with the Vikings just before final cuts. He’s likely to be replaced by Evan Boehm, who was also acquired in a trade the same day.