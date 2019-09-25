Dolphins promote Isaiah Ford

Getty Images

The Dolphins worked out four receivers Tuesday. They apparently didn’t like any of them better than what they have on their practice squad.

With Allen Hurns in concussion protocol and Albert Wilson working his way back from a hip injury, the Dolphins promoted receiver Isaiah Ford from the practice squad.

Miami did indeed place offensive guard on Danny Isidora on injured reserve, which was reported earlier in the day. Isidora needs foot surgery.

The Dolphins made Ford a seventh-round pick in 2017, and he spent his rookie season on injured reserve. He played one game for the Dolphins in 2018 but did not record any statistics.

He spent most of the 2018 season and the first three weeks of this season on the team’s practice squad.

The Dolphins worked out receivers Emanuel Hall, Andy Jones, Damoun Patterson and DeAndre Thompkins on Tuesday. They also have receiver T.J. Rahming on the practice squad.