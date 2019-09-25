Doug Marrone laughs when asked about Jalen Ramsey’s “injury”

Getty Images

When the topic of disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey came up today during Doug Marrone’s press conference, the Jaguars coach laughed.

Like, legit laughter.

Via video of the exchange from John Reid of the Florida Times-Union, Marrone started cracking a grin when asked about the “flu” Ramsey was struggling with Wednesday.

“He was sick,” Marrone began, a grin creeping onto his face.

Asked if he was good now, Marrone replied: “From the sickness? Yeah.”

When asked when the mysterious lower back and hamstring injuries became an issue, Marrone couldn’t hold it back, breaking into a laugh.

“I don’t know,” he said, before composing himself. “I really don’t know. He just gets tight. You know, his back gets tight. It’s normal, his back has gotten tight before.”

Not as tight as he is with Jaguars management, since asking for a trade they have yet to grant. He’s not practicing today, and if he gets his way, he may not again.