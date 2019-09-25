Doug Pederson reiterates that Alshon Jeffery is ready to return

Getty Images

The Eagles have struggled over the past two games, due in part to the absence of receivers Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson.

It’s more and more clear that one of them, Alshon Jeffery, will be back on Thursday night from a calf injury.

“I expect him to play,” coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. “Obviously, with the limited full-speed practice reps this week, he took part in everything this week. He feels good, so I would expect him to go.”

And if he goes, the offense will be more likely to go.

“It just gives our offense a lift from the standpoint [that] he’s a veteran player, a guy that Carson [Wentz] knows, understands, and he’s a good player,” Pederson said. “It can help. It’s good to start to get our guys kind of back a little bit. A guy like Alshon is going to obviously draw some attention, especially with these two corners that they have [in Green Bay].

“It does open up guys like [Nelson Agholor]. It does open up guys like Zach [Ertz] and Dallas [Goedert]. So being able to spread the ball around and find the open receiver is just critical in our passing game.”

Pederson added that, with Jeffery back, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside would slide to backup status. The other backup, Mack Hollins, apparently will be playing, because Jackson apparently won’t be returning from his abdominal injury.