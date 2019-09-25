Drew Brees hopes to “beat” six-week prognosis for return

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees was given three options to fix the torn ligament in his right thumb. He elected to have Dr. Steven Shin insert an internal brace during his Sept. 18 surgery to expedite recovery, Brees said on WWL on Wednesday.

The timetable Brees was given for his return is “six weeks or so.”

“But I think I can beat that,” Brees said on the radio, via Jeff Duncan of TheAthletic.com.

The option Brees chose allows him to remove the cast in a couple of weeks to begin rehab, because the internal brace supports the injured ligament.

Brees consulted with Angels outfielder Mike Trout, Thunder guard Chris Paul and others who had similar injuries and procedures. However, Brees said his situation is unique because of the position he plays.

While he remains a few weeks away from playing again, Brees will be with the team Sunday night when the Saints host the Cowboys.

“I’m still a leader on this team and a team captain, and I plan to do whatever I can to help,” Brees said.