Earl Thomas: Ravens motivated by Browns hype

Getty Images

The Ravens won the NFC North last year and lead the NFC North this year, and yet in the offseason, the Browns were the most talked-about team in the division. Ravens safety Earl Thomas says he and his teammates noticed that.

Thomas said he heard all about the Browns, especially after the Odell Beckham trade, and coach John Harbaugh made sure everyone in the locker room was well aware that the Browns were the AFC North team getting all the media focus.

“The media was talking about OBJ and that tandem and Baker Mayfield, the next savior,” Thomas said, via ESPN. “Then, to add on to that, Coach talked about it a couple of times in meetings. So guys kind of got tired about it.”

Thomas said Harbaugh challenged the Ravens to show that they’re still the best team in the division, regardless of how many big-name players the Browns have.

“He was just talking about what it looked like on paper,” Thomas said. “And guys heard that, and basically, like, ‘It sounds good, but we’ll see.'”

We will see this week when the Browns and Ravens meet, in a game that’s becoming more anticipated every time anyone from either team speaks.