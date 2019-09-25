Freddie Kitchens calls Rex Ryan’s comments about Baker Mayfield “asinine”

Getty Images

Former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan recently criticized Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Browns coach Freddie Kitchens has now criticized the criticism.

“I appreciate his opinion and all that, but he is not in our building,” Kitchens told reporters on Wednesday regarding Ryan’s remarks. “He has no idea what we are doing. I would answer that with that.”

Among other things, Ryan called Mayfield a “one-read quarterback.”

“No, he is not,” Kitchens said. “That is asinine to even say.”

On Monday, Ryan (who is now an ESPN analyst) questioned Mayfield’s abilities.

“I don’t get it,” Ryan said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’d love to be an offensive coordinator here. I have Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and there’s Baker Mayfield. Yeah, I know he’s overrated as hell. . . . Look, I bought into the dang hype. I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah!’ But not to the point where everyone’s saying he’s going to be the league MVP. . . . Here’s a guy right now that’s a one-read guy, and then he’s going to improvise. He’s gotta realize that you are one of the slowest guys on that field when you take off with it. The ball’s not coming out in rhythm. He’s staring down guys, and you’re not that accurate down the field.”

Whether Ryan is right or wrong, the struggles of the team and the offense will invite criticism. Mayfield has a habit of ignoring it, while also never forgetting it. Regardless, unless and until things change for the Browns (and the schedule gets no easier), voices like Ryans will be ringing out — and potentially resonating with fans.