Jaguars now say Jalen Ramsey reported back injury during last Thursday’s game

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone had a laugh at Wednesday’s press conference when he was asked about the latest development in this week’s saga concerning cornerback Jalen Ramsey‘s health.

After calling out sick on Monday, Ramsey did not practice on Wednesday with the team saying that a back injury was to blame for his absence. There’s also been word of hamstring issues, which may be why Marrone had a chuckle or two before saying that he didn’t know when Ramsey’s back started bothering him.

According to multiple reporters, the Jaguars have reached out to clarify the timeline. The team says that Ramsey reported back soreness during the fourth quarter of last Thursday’s win over the Titans. Ramsey did not miss any snaps during the game.

Absent a transcript, verbatim or otherwise, it is hard to know who on the Jaguars knew what about Ramsey’s condition in recent days. Given his ongoing desire to be traded and word that Ramsey was not planning on practicing this week, skepticism about the reason for his absence from the field figures to linger.