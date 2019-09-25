Jalen Ramsey adds back and hamstring issues to flu

Getty Images

Poor Jalen Ramsey can’t catch a break.

After bravely surviving Monday’s bout with the flu, he now apparently has some injuries which could keep him from being able to participate fully today.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the wantaway Jaguars cornerback is “a little banged up,” and has been receiving treatment for “issues related to his lower back and hamstrings.”

Naturally.

Of course, this wouldn’t invite such skepticism, if he wasn’t angling for a trade out of Jacksonville that team officials don’t seem in a hurry to oblige. And if there weren’t reports over the weekend that he’d find a way to not practice this week.

If this latest diagnosis doesn’t convince you, perhaps Ramsey could show you his broken arm. Either way, we hope he gets well soon. He’s a righteous dude.