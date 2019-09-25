Jalen Ramsey leaving the team for birth of his second child

AP

What a week for Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

First, it was the flu. Then, it was a sore back.

Now, Ramsey is leaving the team for the birth of his second child in Nashville.

The Jaguars released a statement Wednesday night: “Months ago in the offseason, Jalen notified me that he was expecting the birth of his second child in late September. We spoke about this recently and again today after practice and decided that it was best for Jalen to fly to Nashville tonight after meetings to be with his family during the birth of their daughter. He will return to the team when he’s ready, and we will provide an update at that time.”

It’s obvious Ramsey does not intend to practice or play in hopes of forcing a trade, which he isn’t getting for now.

Twice Wednesday, the Jaguars released statements about Ramsey’s injury/absence. Neither indicated the team is taking a hard-line stance with Ramsey, possibly to leave open the possibility they can make up with the All-Pro player.