Jay Gruden says Dwayne Haskins “not far away”

On Tuesday, Washington coach Jay Gruden said Dwayne Haskins wasn’t going to start because “the season is not lost.” A day later, Gruden said the rookie quarterback is “not far away.”

So the season soon will be lost and Haskins will play? Or something like that apparently.

Rookie Daniel Jones will make his second start for the Giants this week after Pat Shurmur pulled the trigger following an 0-2 start, and the Giants beat the Bucs last week. Washington is 0-3 and still planning to start Case Keenum, assuming the veteran quarterback’s foot injury that kept him out Wednesday allows him to play Sunday.

“That’s a good question,” Gruden said to a question about when Haskins will start, via NFL.com. “[Haskins and Jones] were totally different players coming out. Both of them are very talented. Dwayne played one year at Ohio State. I think from a mental standpoint, No. 1, I think it’s good for him to sit back and learn how to prepare, learn how to get ready for a game and a game plan, see all these route concepts and the different things we are doing here. He’s not far away, I wouldn’t say. If I had to put him in the game, I’m sure he could play pretty well.

“It’s just a matter of right now, I think we have done some decent things on offense as far as throwing the ball. We had the five turnovers last week, which was not good, but I think after only three games with Case being in the offense only three games with a lot of new people, I think it’s important for him to continue to get another chance and see how he can do moving forward. That’s not to say it is permanent, but Dwayne is still coming along. He’s young, and I think it’s important for him to sit back and see how to prepare as a pro. He’ll get his time. He’ll get his chance. Just not yet.”

Haskins, the 15th overall choice, will play this season. It’s a matter of when, not if, and it’s probably “not far away” from happening.