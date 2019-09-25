John Harbaugh: Calling Browns best team in division was offseason thing

Getty Images

The Browns were the most talented team in the AFC North in March, according to John Harbaugh and pretty much everyone outside of Baltimore, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. It meant absolutely nothing aside from putting pressure on Freddie Kitchens and the Browns.

Maybe that was Harbaugh’s intent at the owners meetings when he declared the Browns “the most talented team in the division.”

Nonetheless, as the 2-1 Ravens get ready to take on the 1-2 Browns as favorites, Harbaugh isn’t ready to crown the Browns.

“You have a long memory,’’ Harbaugh said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I’m impressed. You don’t forget these things. To me, that was an offseason question. I think at the time, they did have the most talent in the division and it was meant to be a compliment to the Browns organization and everything and the job they’ve done.”

While touting the talent on the Browns, Harbaugh stopped short of repeating what he said six months ago.

“They’re very talented; they’ve got a lot of good young players,’’ Harbaugh said. “They’ve got a lot of good players, a lot of good coaches. Coach Kitchens does a great job. That’s where they’re at. Now we’re playing the season, and all of that stuff gets determined during the season. It’s about this part of it. It’s not really a time to rank that. I haven’t really thought about it in those kind of terms. We’re just trying to put a game plan together and do the best we can on Sunday.”

Harbaugh is 19-3 against the Browns since 2008.