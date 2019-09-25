Julian Edelman back on the practice field

Getty Images

The Patriots have had problems keeping receivers on the field for reasons for all kinds of reasons this year, but it appears Julian Edelman is OK.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Edelman was back on the practice field Wednesday.

Edelman left last week’s win over the Dolphins with a rib injury. The X-rays came back negative, so he’s apparently set to play this week against the Bills.

With Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett outside, rookie Jakobi Meyers worked out of the slot when Edelman was out last week.