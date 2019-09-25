Kyle Long calls accidental nude video stream of him “em-bare-ass-ing”

Getty Images

The player who shot the video isn’t laughing, but the player who appeared nude on the internet is.

Running back Tarik Cohen said it “wasn’t a comedy thing for me” when his Instagram Live from the locker room Monday night featured guard Kyle Long in the background sans clothes.

“Embarrassing?” Long joked, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Em-bare-ass-ing!”

Cohen found out what he had done when friends began texting him. Cohen immediately apologized to Long and informed coach Matt Nagy what he had done. Long was unfazed.

“Had I known that I would be full nude on the internet, I probably would have prepared a little bit more,” Long said. “But moving forward, you live and you learn.

“[Cohen] texted me immediately. ‘I’m so sorry.’ I said, ‘Dude, it’s OK. S—- happens.’ What are you gonna do? The plane ride home was comedy club, as you can imagine.”

Cohen admits he “shouldn’t have been on social media in the locker room” in violation of NFL rules. But a league spokesman told Lieser that punishment for a violation of the rule is up to the club and not the NFL.

“I was trying to go shower, then next thing you know you’re on the internet,” Long said. “It was unfortunate, but we’re moving forward. . . .I’m glad it happened after a win, so people are in a good mood, so they’re not making fun of me for my play and my whatever.”