Laremy Tunsil has toe injury, to go with ankle injury

The Texans have mortgaged their future, which gives them plenty of riches in the present in the form of left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

But Tunsil is banged up. After being in limited in practice all of last week with an ankle injury, Tunsil was again limited on Wednesday with both an ankle injury and now a toe injury.

As the Texans prepare to face the Panthers on Sunday, the only player who missed practice on Wednesday was tackle Seantrel Henderson, with an illness. Limited along with Tunsil were running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring), defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee), receiver DeAndre Hopkins (not injury related), and receiver Will Fuller (not injury related).

Fully participating were defensive end Angelo Blackson (toe), safety Tashaun Gipson (wrist, hip), running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder), center Greg Mancz (ankle), linebacker Whitney Mercilus (shoulder), and safety Justin Reid (shoulder).