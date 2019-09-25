Matt Nagy: Mitchell Trubisky was “very smooth” on Monday

Getty Images

The Bears offense earned low marks in the first two weeks of the season, but things went better against Washington on Monday night.

Their 31 points were more than they’d managed in the first two games and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was 25-of-31 for 275 and his first three touchdowns of the season. Trubisky stopped short of calling it a breakthrough performance after the game, but head coach Matt Nagy’s comments about the quarterback on Tuesday set it up as a jumping off point for the rest of the season.

“So that confidence word is so big,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Tribune. “And Mitch knew where we are as an offense and he wants it more than anybody. But that’s sometimes where I think when you want it more than anybody and you care, it can almost get into that paralysis-by-analysis. Because you’re trying it. I really like the fact that how he went into this week and he handled this week of practice, it transferred over to the game. In the game he was just Steady Eddie the whole way. I mean, he was very smooth. He never got rattled, even after the red-zone pick, he came off and knew that he can’t do that. But he didn’t let it affect his game. And that’s where I think he’s growing. And now here we go — all these games are big and now we got to prepare for this next big one.”

Trubisky had games similar to Monday’s on multiple occasions during the 2018 season, but struggled to string together good outings on a consistent basis. An ability to do that would mark a real and welcome breakthrough for the third-year quarterback.