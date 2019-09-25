Melvin Gordon returning to Chargers on Thursday

Getty Images

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is ending his holdout.

He will report to the team Thursday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

Gordon will not play this week.

Reports earlier Wednesday indicated the end of Gordon’s holdout was close, and PFT reiterated Gordon needs to be on the roster for eight games to satisfy the final year of his contract to become a free agent.

The Chargers rank 13th in rushing offense, and Austin Ekeler is their leading rusher with 38 carries for 160 yards and two touchdowns.