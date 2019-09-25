Reports: Seahawks waive fourth-round pick Gary Jennings, promote Adrian Colbert

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have waived wide receiver Gary Jennings, who was a fourth-round draft pick of the team this spring, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Jennings was not in the team’s locker room on Wednesday and did not take part in practice. With Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest reporting that Seattle was promoting safety Adrian Colbert from their practice squad to ward off other teams interested in signing Colbert to their active rosters, it quickly became apparent that Jennings could be the corresponding move.

Jennings was the 120th overall pick in the NFL Draft. He lost time during offseason workouts due to a hamstring injury and was stuck down the depth chart. He was inactive for each of the first three games of the season as Seattle has carried seven receivers on their active roster through the first three weeks. The return of David Moore to the lineup last Sunday from a fractured humerus made it even more unlikely he would be on the 46-man active game day roster in the near future.

Colbert was a seventh-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke glowingly of Colbert when they added him to their practice squad last week.

“We’ve had our eye on him for a couple years and this was a great job by John [Schneider] and Nolan [Teasley] and the guys that kept track of him to get him in the program,” Carroll said. “We really think he’s got great potential. He’s really fast, he’s really tough.

“He’s just one of those guys to me that demonstrates the kind of energy that we really like when we play. He loves to run and hit now. He’s really fast, running four-threes. He’s 211 pounds yesterday. Big kid. Strong kid. He’s kind of spirit about him, too. He kind of fired me up.”

Colbert appeared in 21 games with 12 starts for the 49ers over the past two seasons. He racked up 58 tackles with six passes defended and two forced fumbles. A hamstring injury during training camp led to his placement on injured reserve before being waived with an injury settlement.

The Seahawks added cornerback Linden Stephens to their practice squad to fill the spot created by Colbert’s promotion to the active roster.